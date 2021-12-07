Kazhuveli wetland declared bird sanctuary

Chennai :

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden has sent a draft notification for the declaration of an extent of 5,151.60 hectares in Vanur and Marakkanam taluks of Villupuram district situated in Kazhuveli Wetland as Kazhuveli Birds’

Sanctuary.





“The Government of Tamil Nadu considers that the area of Kazhuveli brackish water lake wetland in Nadukuppam, Seyyankuppam, Chettikuppam, Anumandai, Urani, Keelputhupattu, Koonimedu, Thirukkanur villages of Marakkanam taluk and Kilapakkam, Kozhuvari, Kazhuperumpakkam, Karattai and Devanandal villages of Vanur taluk in Villupuram district described in the Schedule below is of adequate ecological, faunal, floral and geomorphological significance, for the purpose of protecting, propagating and developing wildlife and its environment.





The Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby declares his intention to constitute the said area as Kazhuveli Wetland Birds Sanctuary,” stated the order.





As it has been announced as the 16th bird sanctuary, if any development projects are coming up they should get a NOC from the Forest Department and at least two km from

the water body will be subjected to state government monitoring.