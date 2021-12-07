Tamil Nadu, Kerala to make joint appeal to Centre for NH toll waiver

Chennai :

The transport corporations of Tamil Nadu and Kerala pay Rs 14 crore and Rs 2 crore per month respectively to the NH toll, transport ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala jointly told on Monday.

Bharat series registration rolled out by the Union Transport Ministry allows seamless transfer of vehicles from one state to another.

After holding a discussion with Tamil Nadu Transport Minister RS Rajakannappan at the Secretariat here, Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju said both states will also take a joint decision on the new vehicle registration regime “Bharat series” registration.

“On the issue of Bharat series, we held discussion with Tamil Nadu’s Transport and Finance Ministers. We will take up the issue with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Only Kerala and Tamil Nadu have not implemented the Bharat series. We have to take a common decision,” he said.





Raju said that the South Indian Transport Council which comprises eight states, including Goa and Maharashtra, would be held in April next year. “The meet will discuss various problems faced by the southern states in the transport sector,” he added.





He noted that both states would jointly seek central assistance for public transport which was hit by coronavirus pandemic.





He thanked the Tamil Nadu government for resuming public transport bus services to Kerala which remained suspended for a long time. Rajakannappan said that they discussed various issues concerning the transport sector and the final decision on all the issues would be taken by the Chief Minister.