3-yr-old dies in wall collapse near Watrap

Madurai :

Sources said that Watrap and its surrounding areas experienced heavy and continuous downpours from Sunday evening to Monday morning.





During the early hours of Monday when K Muthu Eswari, the victim, was asleep, her house collapsed. She sustained serious injuries and died later.





Based on a complaint, Nathampatti police have registered a case. Virudhunagar Collector J Meghanatha Reddy said it was a mud house and steps were being taken to provide compensation.





Sivakasi Sub Collector M Birathiviraj said the incident, which occurred at Ayan Karisalkulam village of Watrap taluk, was reported at 7 am. Watrap recorded 69.40 mm of rainfall from Sunday night to Monday morning