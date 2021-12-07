Only 16 districts in Tamil Nadu have Covid cases in two digits

Chennai :

Of all the districts, Chennai recorded the highest of 128 cases, while 120 cases were reported in Coimbatore. Chengalpattu and Tirupur recorded 59 each while Erode saw a total of 58 new cases. A total of 1,01,009 people were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours.





The positivity rate in the State was 0.7 percent on Monday, with the highest of 1.6 percent positivity in Tirupur and Coimbatore.





The positivity rate in Chennai came down to 0.9 percent. Currently, there are 8,013 active cases of the pandemic virus in the State, with the highest of 1,272 active cases being in Coimbatore.





As many as 10 deaths were reported due to the virus in the State, including two deaths each in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore.





The death toll in the State has reached 36,539. On Monday, 737 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 26,86,683.