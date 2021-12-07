Kin of Covid victims to get Rs 50,000 from Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The order states, “Rs 50,000 per deceased person, including those involved in relief operations or associated in preparedness activities, subject to the cause of the death being certified as COVID-19 as per guidelines jointly issued by the Ministry of Health and Family





Welfare and Indian Council of Medical Research.” However, those who have been given ex gratia for COVID death under the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF)—Rs 25 lakh for frontline workers, Rs 5 lakh for children who lost both parents, Rs 3 lakh for single parents—would not be eligible to receive the Rs 50,000 ex gratia.