Special wards, enhanced surveillance, testing: TN govt shifts up a gear to tackle Omicron challenge

Chennai :

Inspecting 50 beds set apart as a precautionary measure at the Omandurar Medical College Hospital, a state-run multi super specialty facility here, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said 15 beds were for intensive care and the remaining 35 for specialised treatment.





Similar facilities, ranging from 50 to 150 beds, have been readied in district headquarters hospitals and medical college hospitals across the state. Such hospitals have requisite amenities, including medical equipment and oxygen supply, he said, adding Tamil Nadu has the best labs for RT-PCR testing.





On enhanced surveillance and tracking measures, vis-a-vis air transport, the Minister said that out of the 5,858 people who arrived in Tamil Nadu, including 5,249 from 11 high risk countries in the past about a week, six were found to be infected with the Delta plus variant.





For re-confirmation, the samples of these six people have been sent to the Bengaluru based Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem) and results are awaited, he said.





Of the six people, three are being treated at a state-run facility at Guindy here, two others in a private hospital and another person at the Government Medical College hospital in Kanyakumari District.





Another returnee, though he did not have any specific symptom has, however, been isolated at his house in Kumbakonam as a precautionary measure.





The returnees who tested positive on arrival were from the United Kingdom, America and Singapore.





Those who travelled in the front and rear seats of air passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 and air hostesses of such flights have also been screened and those found to be infected have been isolated, the Minister said.





There is no case of Omicron in Tamil Nadu, he asserted.





Tamil Nadu has achieved a vaccination coverage of 80.44 per cent as regards the first dose and 47.46 in respect of the second, he said.





On December 11, the 14th mega vaccination camp would be held in 50,000 locations in the state, he said and appealed to the people to make use of it.