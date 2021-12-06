22-year-old youth dead, kin allege custodial torture in Ramanathapuram

Chennai :

Some of the relatives of deceased L Manikandan of Ilanchembur village claimed that he died after returning from Keelathooval police station. However, Ramanathapuram SP E Karthik denied it and said police maintained CCTV footage, which clearly shows how Manikandan was treated in the police station. Earlier, police caught Manikandan driving a bike without valid documents.













Two of his friends escaped and police informed his mother Ramalakshmi, who took Manikandan from the station around 8 30 pm, without any trouble. But, Manikandan was found dead with foam at his mouth in a house at Neerkoliyenthal around 3 30 am on Sunday.





The 108 emergency ambulance team suspected it to be a case of poisoning or snake bite. Moreover, sources said Sanjay, who travelled along with Manikandan, is a cannabis consumer and drug seller. Based on a complaint lodged by Alex, brother of the deceased, Keelathooval police have filed a case of suspicious death.



