TN sent three proposals on defence corridor, signed 39 MoUs: Govt

The first one is the establishment of testing facilities under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme of the Defence Ministry, Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt, told Rajya Sabha member P. Wilson in a written reply.

"The state government has been directed to participate in the tender process and follow the procedure and scheme guidelines in this regard," he added.

The second one is leasing of about 160 acres of defence land in Ulundurpettai in Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu for creation of an Aviation Technology Hub.

"This proposal is outside the identified nodes of the defence industrial corridor," the minister said.

The third is a proposal submitted to the Airport Authority of India for establishment of Aircraft MRO Complex in 50 acres of land at Chennai Airport.

The Defence Industrial Corridors, including the TNDIC, have been established to attract investments from public and private industries to develop the defence manufacturing ecosystem.

As per information received from state, action has been taken to develop defence industrial corridor and an Aerospace and Defence policy for incentivising investments by the industries in the corridor has been notified, the minister said.

They have started land acquisition and taken action to develop defence industrial parks, aerospace parks and signed MoUs with 39 private and public industries.

Against the projected investments worth Rs 12,226 crore as per MoUs with various private and public industries in the TNDIC, investment of more than Rs 2,200 crore have already been made in the last three years.

Further, the state government has also spent Rs 30 crore for development of the Aerospace Park.