6 int'l passengers infected with delta variant in TN, says Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

With several other States recording cases of Omicron, the health department has instructed to make these wards ready for the suspected or confirmed Omicron variant cases. Currently, there are six active cases among international passengers who arrived from at-risk countries.





"Of the seven international passengers, 6 of them are affected with delta variant and one patient had Covid-19. Four patients are admitted to King's Institute and 2 of them are in Nagercoil government hospital. One passenger tested positive is under home quarantine at Kumbakonam post-discharge," said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. He added that RT-PCR testing centre is also functioning and hospitals have been instructed to have a special ward for Omicron cases.





As the Tamil Nadu Multi-Super Speciality Hospital is the dedicated Covid-19 hospital, the health department has set up a 50 bedded facility, with 15 ICU beds. Dr R Jayanti, dean of Tamil Nadu Multi Super Speciality Hospital said, "We are taking extreme preparatory measures and 15 nurses have been posted in the special ward. The infrastructure preparations are being made in case there are any suspected or confirmed cases of Omicron. Currently, there are no suspected or confirmed cases," she said.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that in the last one week in Tamil Nadu, there have been 28 flights from high-risk countries and 142 flights from low-risk countries for a total of 170 flights. Of these, 5,249 were from high-risk countries and 609 were from low-risk countries, for a total of 5,858 passengers. Tests showed that only 6 people were infected with the delta virus and one is unconfirmed. The sample test results from Bangalore laboratory for genomic sequencing are still awaited," he said.





He added that the 14th mega vaccination camp is scheduled to be held on Saturday next week at 50,000 locations in Tamil Nadu as vaccinations would help reduce the mortality rate in case of surge in Covid-19 cases.