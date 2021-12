Chennai :









Tamil Nadu: O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami unanimously elected as Coordinator and Joint Coordinator of AIADMK.



(File photos) pic.twitter.com/YqcHRA2K82 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

