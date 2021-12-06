Counselling for headmasters, teachers in Tamil Nadu government schools to begin soon

Chennai :

Accordingly, more than 1,000 headmasters posts, which were vacant, will be filled. Likewise, about 70,000 teachers, seeking transfer, have been pending for the last three years due to delay in the counselling in view of the Covid lockdown.





A senior official from the School Education Department told Dt Next that every year, the counselling for graduate and post-graduate teachers working in government and government-aided schools will be at the end of every academic session.





Accordingly, about 70,000 graduate teachers handling Classes 9 and 10 in State-run schools had registered to participate in the counselling session since the beginning of 2019.





"The review meeting, which was held recently, has decided to give priority to appoint headmasters after conducting counselling for them," he said adding that as the issue was escalated, the state government has agreed to issue a detailed official notification in this regard likely by this month-end".





Stating that at present, senior teachers were holding the additional posts of headmasters, which puts more burden, the official said full-time headmasters, who do not have the class sessions, will play a key role in keeping the administration works intact.





"Likewise, teachers also taking extra work in taking more classes especially at the middle and high school level, due to vacant teaching staff," he said.





The official said the counselling for teachers, who were waiting for transfers and promotions, will also be conducted to fill the vacancy in batch-wise.





Pointing out that due to parliamentary elections, the counselling for teachers could not be conducted in 2019, the official said "Similarly, due to lockdown from March 2020, the counselling got further delayed and the schedule was further held up due to second-wave of coronavirus cases in 2021."