Local polls: Kamal asks cadre to set aside differences and work towards victory

Chennai :

“It is no exaggeration to say that our party, which has been advocating autonomy for the local bodies, is a force that has taken the gram sabha to the masses in a big way. It should not remain only as an identity but my desire is we go to the same field and see victory in the forthcoming municipal corporation, municipality and town panchayat elections for which we have given a voice,” Haasan said in a video message.





Asking the cadre to set aside their difference and work for the party’s victory in the upcoming local body polls, he said that the party cadre should work courageously but with caution like how they worked fearlessly during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Your well being is not only important to me but also to the country. When you embark on the election work, you should take all precautions for the Covid-19. You should not be careless thinking that the coronavirus infection has gone. I am an example for such carelessness,” he said.





After returning from the US trip, Haasan tweeted on November 22 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre. He was discharged from the hospital on December 4 after recovering from the infection.