Kamal hosts Bigg Boss episodes post recovery? Health Secy Radhakrishnan seeks explanation

Chennai :

Talking to reporters, Radhakrishnan said that it's mandatory for any person who recovered from Covid to quarantine themselves for 7 days. An explanation from the actor would be sought, he added.





Kamal who tested positive for Covid after returning from a trip to the US had recovered completely from the infection and returned home two days ago.





It is said that Kamal had recently hosted weekend episodes of Bigg Boss season 5 soon after his recovery. While he was undergoing treatment, actor Ramya Krishnan was roped in to host the weekend episodes.