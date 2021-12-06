Kamal hosts Bigg Boss episodes post recovery? Health Secy Radhakrishnan seeks explanation

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Monday said that an explanation would be sought from actor-politician Kamal Haasan for participating in public events without isolating himself for 7 days following his recovery from Covid.
Chennai:
Talking to reporters, Radhakrishnan said that it's mandatory for any person who recovered from Covid to quarantine themselves for 7 days. An explanation from the actor would be sought, he added.
Kamal who tested positive for Covid after returning from a trip to the US had recovered completely from the infection and returned home two days ago.
It is said that Kamal had recently hosted weekend episodes of Bigg Boss season 5 soon after his recovery. While he was undergoing treatment, actor Ramya Krishnan was roped in to host the weekend episodes.
