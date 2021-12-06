Tamil Nadu cop booked for sexual assault

Chennai :

The police officer is attached to the Theni police station. The woman is a divorcee and was living away from her family and her 9-year-old daughter was admitted to a school hostel. The woman in her complaint lodged before a Magistrate court said that after separation she was in a relationship with a neighbourhood youth after he had promised to marry her.

Instead of marrying her, the woman complained that she was exploited by the youth who later cheated her. She said that she lodged a complaint with the Palukal police station in Kanniyakumari district. The woman complained that the police Sub-Inspector under the guise of helping her, sexually exploited her.

The woman in the complaint added that she was forced to terminate her pregnancy and a woman doctor was arranged by the Sub-Inspector without her consent.

She said that she became weak after the termination of the pregnancy and approached the police official several times to support her but to no avail. The woman added that she tried to lodge complaints in several police stations in Kanniyakumari district which were not paid heed to and therefore, she approached the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Kanniyakumari.

The court directed the police to register a case against the official, who was traced to be working in the Theni police station, the woman said.

A case has now been registered against the police official and seven other accomplices, including a policeman as well as a woman doctor, for allegedly aborting her pregnancy and aiding in the assault by the Sub-Inspector.