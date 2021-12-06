Manager, warden held for beating Jharkhand woman

Coimbatore :

The video of the assault was circulated widely on social media. Police said the accused, V Muthaiah, 46 and warden R Latha, 39, had thrashed the victim, an 18-year-old Jharkhand native after she did not report to work.





A large number of north Indian women were employed in the mill. “As the victim was unwell, she did not report to work over the last few days. The warden and HR manager asked her to resume work, however she refused citing her ill-health,” police said.





Infuriated by her reply, Muthaiah caned her severely, while Latha dragged the woman by holding her hair. They did not let her go even when the helpless woman screamed in pain. Someone had shot the incident on a mobile and shared it on social media.





Based on a complaint by Thangadurai, Deputy Director of Industrial Safety and Health, police registered a case under IPC sections 294 (b) (obscene acts and songs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (I) (criminal intimidation and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. Further inquiries are on.