‘Get priority for TN youth in Central jobs’

Welcoming the compulsory Tamil language paper for competitive examinations for state government jobs announcement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has urged the state to initiate steps to impress upon the Centre to give priority to the state youths in the Central department and the public sector vacancies in the state too.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan. File photo
Chennai:
“We urge the state government to press the Union government to give priority to Tamil Nadu youths while filling up vacancies in the central departments and the public sector companies in the state,” he tweeted. Balakrishnan’s demand came in the wake of the state mandating a Tamil exam in order to qualify for all government jobs.

