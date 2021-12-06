Youth dead, kin allege custodial torture

Relatives of a dead 22-year-old youth at Keelathooval in Ramanathapuram district protested in front of Mudukulathur GH seeking action against the police as they alleged custodial torture to be the cause of his death.
Madurai:
Some of the relatives of deceased L Manikandan of Ilanchembur village claimed that he died after returning from Keelathooval police station. However, Ramanathapuram SP E Karthik denied it and said police maintained CCTV footage, which clearly shows how Manikandan was treated in the police station. Earlier, police caught Manikandan driving a bike without valid documents. Two of his friends escaped and police informed his mother Ramalakshmi, who took Manikandan from the station around 8 30 pm, without any trouble. But, Manikandan was found dead with foam at his mouth in a house at Neerkoliyenthal around 3 30 am on Sunday. The 108 emergency ambulance team suspected it to be a case of poisoning or snake bite. Moreover, sources said Sanjay, who travelled along with Manikandan, is a cannabis consumer and drug seller. Based on a complaint lodged by Alex, brother of the deceased, Keelathooval police have filed a case of suspicious death.
