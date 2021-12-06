NMR services cancelled till Dec 14

The Salem Division of the Southern Railway has extended suspension of The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) services between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam till December 14 due to ongoing works to clear multiple obstructions caused by mud slips.
Coimbatore:
The train, which was stopped midway on November 22 due to mud slip, was initially cancelled till December 6. However, rains continued triggering fresh mud slips in three spots along the tracks, the train services were stopped. Also boulders rolled down the tracks. As works are underway, the railway announced that the services will be cancelled till December 14.
