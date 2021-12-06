2 men beat dog to death for biting goats, arrested

Madurai :

The incident came to light after a video showing two men torturing the dog inhumanely went viral on social media. The video content showed those two culprits beating up the dog, which’s tied to a stick, relentlessly. The dog died after being severely thrashed, sources said.





After inquiring, the SP said some goats reared by the duo held in this case were bitten by a dog recently and the duo got irked over this before killing it. The duo along with one person thrashed the dog to death. After watching the video, Sathankulam police were asked to nab the accused soon by the residents.





The accused, who were arrested, have been identified as Sundaram alias Das (30) of Peikulam and his friend S Esakimuthu alias Kottai (37) of the same locality. Hunt is on to nab P Kumar (32), who’s absconding, the SP said.