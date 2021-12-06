289 road repair works in Kovai soon: Senthilbalaji

Coimbatore :

The Minister’s assurance comes in the light of AIADMK MLA’s claims that 541 works worth Rs 122.57 crore were cancelled by DMK in the district. On the issue of heavy stagnation of water during rains, Senthilbalaji said that water logging on roads happened as 75 mm of rains pounded the district within 45 minutes.





“Traffic, affected due to stagnation of water on Avinashi Road and Railway Bridge, however resumed due to war footing efforts by the district administration and Corporation,” the Minister said.