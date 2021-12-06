Palaniappan may get key role in Dharmapuri DMK

Chennai :

If sources in the DMK are to be believed, Palaniappan could join the likes of Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji and Muthusamy, who were appointed district in charge and joint secretary of party election wing, respectively, for switching loyalties.





The buzz in DMK was that the high command wants to utilise Palaniappan in Dharmapuri better, where the party drew a blank in the April 6 Assembly elections. However, Palaniappan might have to wait for his turn. Unlike Senthilbalaji and Muthusamy, elevation might take some time for Palaniappan.





Senior DMK sources disclosed that the party high command was unhappy with the performance of the existing district heads in the western districts and a resourceful newcomer like Palaniappan could be the stimulus the party needed there. Confidence of the high command was evident from Saturday’s speech of Chief Minister cum DMK president MK Stalin, who declared that no one could say that the DMK was weak in Dharmapuri henceforth as Palaniappan has joined the party. Stalin’s belief in Palaniappan was confirmed by his admission that the DMK had reached out to him in the past, but he could only join now.





A DMK senior, unwilling to be quoted, disclosed that the high command is eager to offer a position that would help revive the part prospects there. “The high command is giving a second thought because it does not want to irritate the existing district secretaries there. Either the high command will strike a balance or wait a while and elevate him to bring a turnaround in Dharmapuri,” he said.