TN logs 724 new cases, 10 deaths

Chennai :

Chennai recorded the highest of 131 cases, while Coimbatore logged 124. Tiruppur and Chengalpattu recorded 65 and 61 respectively. The overall TPR of the State stood at 0.7 per cent, while the positivity rate in Chennai increased to 1 per cent. In the past 24 hours, about 1,01,820 samples were tested and of that, 14,222 were tested in Chennai. The highest TPR of 1.4 was recorded in Coimbatore.





The active cases in the State stood at 8,041, with the highest of 1,279 in Coimbatore. There were 1,183 active cases in Chennai.





As many as 10 deaths were notified in the State, taking the total toll to 36,529. A total of 743 people were discharged from several hospitals, taking total recoveries to 26,85,946.