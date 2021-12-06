Woman on connecting flight becomes 7th to test +ve in TN

Chennai :

So far, seven people who came from abroad have tested positive in Tamil Nadu, of whom one was later found negative after repeat test and was discharged. Of the remaining six cases, three are in Chennai, two in Nagercoil and one in Tiruchy, officials said.





Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said all these patients were either asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms, and that there were no major complications reported in any of the patients. “ There are no confirmed Omicron variant cases reported in Tamil Nadu so far as we are still awaiting the genomic sequencing report,” he said.





Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) set up an exclusive corridor in the T4 terminal to screen passengers arriving from at-risk countries, who have to mandatorily wait inside the airport till their COVID test results are out. The facility can seat 500 passengers at a time.





A press statement by the AAI said registration for RT-PCR or Rapid PCR, sample collection and payment were provided at the same level. The passengers may also opt for pre-book and pre-pay facilities online to save time during the screening process. The Rapid PCR test would give the result within 30-45 minutes but would cost Rs 3,400, while RT-PCR tests take 5-6 hours but cost only Rs 700.





In the case of international travellers coming from countries other than those identified as at-risk, the facility to collect two per cent samples randomly is arranged in Terminal 3 in coordination with the State Health Department, the statement added.





On average, 700- 800 passengers from at-risk countries are tested at the Chennai airport every day.