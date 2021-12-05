Sun, Dec 05, 2021

Singapore passenger tests positive in Madurai, results for Omicron awaited

Published: Dec 05,202105:13 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A passenger from Singapore who had tested positive for Covid 19 at the Madurai Airport yesterday, has been admitted to Aasaripallam Government Hospital.

(Image Courtesy: Reuters)
(Image Courtesy: Reuters)
Chennai:
It is yet to be ascertained if he has been infected with the Omicron variant, according to Kanniyakumari District administration.

According to the officials, four members of a family from Singapore reached home in Nagercoil after landing at Madurai Airport on Saturday tested positive for Covid.

Test result for Omicron is awaited, the official added.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations