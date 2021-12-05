Singapore passenger tests positive in Madurai, results for Omicron awaited

A passenger from Singapore who had tested positive for Covid 19 at the Madurai Airport yesterday, has been admitted to Aasaripallam Government Hospital.
Chennai:
It is yet to be ascertained if he has been infected with the Omicron variant, according to Kanniyakumari District administration.
According to the officials, four members of a family from Singapore reached home in Nagercoil after landing at Madurai Airport on Saturday tested positive for Covid.
Test result for Omicron is awaited, the official added.
