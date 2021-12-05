Two held for assault on mill worker in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

The arrest comes after a video of the assault on the 18-year-old woman went viral. The police conducted an inquiry and found that the victim, hailing from Jharkhand, was working at the mill in Saravanampatti and staying at its ladies hostel.





Further investigation revealed that the HR manager of the mill and warden of the hostel had assaulted the woman, a few days ago, for refusing to go to work.





A case was registered against the both and they were arrested, police said adding investigations are on.



