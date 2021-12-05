Tangedco gangman succumbs to injuries near Sivakasi

Madurai :

The deceased victim has been identified as Kaliraj, resident of Namaskarithanpatti village, sources said. The ill-fated Kaliraj along with a fellow employee Murugesan (29), Gangman, was engaged in fitting an electrical cross arm on a power pole to connect conductors near Thiruthangal substation. Much to agony, the concrete electricity pole, which’s erected two months ago, tilted and collapsed due to rain-soaked soil. While Kaliraj suffered head injuries and succumbed on the spot, Murugesan was hurt on his arm and hospitalised. The incident occurred between 11.50 pm and 12.10 pm, sources said. Based on the complaint, Thiruthangal police have filed a case.