Tiruchy man gets life for murdering wife

Thiruchirapalli :

Chandrasekar (37), a mason from Malliyampathu in Tiruchy had a quarrel with his wife Jayanthi (30) after suspecting her fidelity. The quarrel turned into an assault on December 13, 2017 and Chandrasekar who took a wooden log assaulted his wife in which she sustained heavy head injuries and fell down unconscious. Soon she was rushed to Tiruchy but she succumbed to her injuries. Somarasampettai police registered a case and arrested Chandrasekar and he was lodged in the Central prison here. On Saturday, when the case came up for hearing at Mahila Fast Track court, the Judge Srivatsan who heard the case awarded life imprisonment to Chandrasekar and a fine of Rs 5000.