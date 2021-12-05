Man in Ariyalur detained under Goondas Act

Thiruchirapalli :

Subramanian (43), a resident from Senthurai, a welder had reportedly molested a girl in October. Based on the complaint from girl’s mother, Ariyalur All Women Police registered a case including Pocso Act and arrested Subramanian. Meanwhile, based on the SP Feroz Khan’s recommendation, the Collector P Ramana Saraswathi ordered to detain him under the Goondas Act. In another Pocso case, a railway station master Sagarnag (37) was arrested on Saturday for sexually abusing a girl who was grazing goats.