Newborn’s body found in Thanjavur GH’s flush tank

Thiruchirapalli :

A sanitary staff of Thanjavur Medical College hospital went to clean the toilet near the ICU section on Saturday morning. When the staff lifted the flush tank of a western closet, they were shocked to see a body of a just born baby girl stuffed in. Soon, they alerted the Dean Dr Ravikumar. On information, police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it for post mortem. It is said, there is no maternity ward at the hospital but they are functioning at Raja Mirasudar Government Hospital and the police are inquiring how the baby was brought to the medical college. The police secured the CCTV footage and are investigating.