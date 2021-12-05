Naqvi slammed for misleading Parl on Haj

Chennai :

“Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to the Prime Minister on November 11 seeking restoration of Chennai airport as Haj boarding point. But the minister deliberately misled the Parliament that the Tamil Nadu government did not make such a demand. This is a violation of the Parliamentary convention. Is it deliberate authoritative nature of the government to conceal even a letter written by the chief minister or is it a sign of administrative failure of the Prime Minister’s Office?” he said in a statement.