Naqvi slammed for misleading Parl on Haj

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday hit out at the union minister for minority affairs Mukthar Abbas Naqvi for making a false claim in the Parliament that there was no demand from the state government on retaining Chennai airport as Haj boarding point.
Chennai:
“Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to the Prime Minister on November 11 seeking restoration of Chennai airport as Haj boarding point. But the minister deliberately misled the Parliament that the Tamil Nadu government did not make such a demand. This is a violation of the Parliamentary convention. Is it deliberate authoritative nature of the government to conceal even a letter written by the chief minister or is it a sign of administrative failure of the Prime Minister’s Office?” he said in a statement.
