2 medicos among 3 killed in accident in Tirunelveli

Madurai :

It occurred at around 10.30 am. The deceased victims have been identified as Pon Divya Gayathri (21) of Kamaraj Nagar, Avudayanoor, Tenkasi, R. Freeda Angelin Rani (21) of Ganga Nagar, Parasuramanpatti, Madurai and M. Shanmugasundaram (40) of Kottar, Kanniyakumari district, sources said. It occurred after a tyre burst of a speeding car. The car driver Shanmugasundaram lost his control and the vehicle hit the median before hitting a two-wheeler, in which three medicos including K Divya Bala (23) of Kadayanallur were traveling without helmets. While Gayathri and Rani succumbed to injuries on the spot, the car driver Shanmugasundaram died on the way to hospital.