Pongal gift to be given before month end: Sakkarapani

Chennai :

Briefing media after inaugurating two new ration shops in the city, Sakkarapani said the government would procure the items and distribute the 21-ingredient Pongal Gift pack to 2.15 crore ration cardholders before the end of the month.





Claiming that about 2.09 crore card holders were distributed 14-component grocery packs after forming a government, the minister said that about 7.52 lakh new family cards were issued since DMK returned to power in May last.





The gift pack was in news a few days ago when a reported image of the gift bag showed CM Stalin wishing people for Tamil New Year and Pongal day, triggering debate that the ruling DMK could make January 14, Pongal day as Tamil New Year day, as it did in the 2006-11 regime led by then CM M Karunanidhi. PMK leader Dr Ramadoss has also urged to declare January 14 as Tamil New Year.



