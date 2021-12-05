Ganja seized from Chennai-bound private bus, two held in Andhra

Kakinada :

The police team headed by V Krishna Circle Inspector and P Bujjibabu sub inspector of Ravulapalem also arrested two persons on the charge of smuggling ganja to Tamilnadu from the agency area.





Two cell phones were also seized from them. The accused — Muragan Veer Kanthan (29) and Ranga swamy Selvam(42) — both hail from different parts of Tamil Nadu state were being produced before the Judicial first class Magistrate at Kothapet for remand, police said.





East Godavari SP Ravindranath Babu has complimented the Amalapuram sub divisional police officer and the Ravulapalem police station staff for their prompt action based on the intelligence information passed from the SP’s office. He said they would be suitably rewarded. He also warned that ganja smuggling would be dealt with seriously and no lenience would be shown against those involved in the illegal activity and added that the intensive checking of vehicles on highways would be intensified.