Roads laid in DMK rule still serving people: KN Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking after handing over a solatium of Rs 4 lakh to Mary Krishnan whose husband Krishnan (65) was washed away by Uyyankondan river, the Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply said, the residents from Tiruchy district particularly from Thiyagaraya Nagar, SP Nagar, JUD Nagar in Woraiyur in the City had faced untold inconvenience during monsoon season.





Stating that the then DMK government only constructed the drainages and roads in Tiruchy around 15 years back and the people are still using those roads, the minister claimed that this was one of the evidences that the previous AIADMK government did nothing to Tiruchy. He said that a proposal for Rs 18.5 crore has been sent to the government for laying cement roads along the residential areas. This apart, each residential area would have a permanent pumping station to drain out water during monsoon.





Meanwhile, he said that the farmers across the district were concerned about the crop loss due to rains. Apart from paddy, cotton, maize and shallots damaged during the rains, the District Collector has asked government to conduct an assessment and distribute compensation to the affected farmers, he said.





Earlier, the minister along with the District Collector S Sivarasu visited the flood hit areas across the district. He also distributed relief materials to the affected people.