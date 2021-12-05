Plans afoot to mitigate floods in Thoothukudi

Madurai :

The district experienced a whopping 39 cm of rainfall during November (well above the normal 18 cm)causing inundation in localities under the Corporation limits. The Corporation limits alone received 43 cm of rainfall during November.





The Collector also thanked VOC Port Trust for contributing Rs 18 lakh for the purchase of high powered motors for dewatering the flooded areas of Thoothukudi on a war footing asis and restore normalcy at the earliest.





Chairman of VOC Port Trust, TK Ramachandran stated that the port is always ready to lend its support to the administration through its CSR initiatives for the safety and well being of the local community.





Earlier, he handed over a cheque to the Thuoothukudi Collector in the presence of Bimal Kumar Jha, Deputy Chairman and other senior officials of the Port, at the Port’s Administrative office, sources said.