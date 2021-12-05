20.98 lakh doses administered at 13th mega vax drive in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camps and interacted with the beneficiaries. The mega vaccination camp at SIET college was inspected by Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, City DC Dr Manish, City Health Officer Dr Jagadeesan and other Greater Chennai corporation officials.





The Health Minister urged the people to get vaccinated with both doses and make use of the mega vaccination camps. So far, the first dose has been administered to 80.44 per cent of the State population and 47.46 per cent of the population has received the second dose.





With several districts restricting unvaccinated people in public places, the mega drive saw a good number of people queuing up for the vaccine. With Omicron cases being reported in India too the State health department is emphasizing getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19.