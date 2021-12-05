3 TN districts alerted over spike

Chennai :

The move comes in view of rising cases of infection, weekly positivity rates and weekly deaths in some districts. Tamil Nadu reported 23,764 new cases during the same period. Chennai, Vellore and Tiruvallur showed an increase in weekly new cases in the past week. Meanwhile, Chennai and Coimbatore, which have been witnessing a gradual rise in new infections for the past few days, reported 136 and 130 cases respectively on Saturday.





Upward trend in COVID-19 cases





Tamil Nadu recorded 731 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including one imported case from the UK and four cases from other states. With this, the total number of cases in the State reached 27,29,792. Chennai continues to record the highest number with 136 cases, followed by 130 cases in Coimbatore. Erode had 57 cases and Chengalpattu 54. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stands at 0.7 per cent, where Coimbatore recorded 1.4 per cent and Chennai 0.9 per cent. Meanwhile, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi did not record any cases on Saturday and a total of 22 districts had less than 10 cases. The State recorded six deaths including two deaths in private hospitals and four in government hospitals, taking the total number of deaths due to pandemic virus to 36,519. A total of 26,85,203 people have recovered in the State after 753 more were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Saturday. As many as 1,06,254 more samples were tested for the virus in the State in the past 24 hours.