8.31 lakh inoculated in TN mega vaccination drive, Ma Subramanian inspects camp

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the camps and interacted with the people. The mega vaccination camp at SIET college was inspected by Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, City DC Dr Manish, City Health Officer Dr Jagadeesan and other Greater Chennai Corporation officials.





Health Minister urged the people to get vaccinated with both the doses and make use of the mega vaccination camp. So far, first dose has been administered to 80 per cent of the State population and 45 per cent of the population has received second dose of the vaccine.





With several districts restricting unvaccinated people in public places, the vaccination drive is expected to administer more number of people. Amid Omicron cases being reported in neighbouring State, the health department has been emphasizing on getting more number of people vaccinated against Covid.