Seven stolen bikes seized from thief in Ranipet

Chennai :

The accused, R Rizwan alias Karthikeyan, stole the two-wheelers in Perumbakkam, Selaiyur, Pallikaranai and Madhavaram, said police.





On Thursday, S Swaminathan of Perumbakkam parked his Honda Activa in front of his house and found it missing a few hours later. Based on his complaint, Perumbakkam police registered a case and secured Rizwan with the help of CCTV footage. Investigation revealed that Rizwan stole many bikes in the same manner and seized seven vehicles from him. Rizwan was remanded in judicial custody.