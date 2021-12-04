Panneerselvam, Palaniswami file nominations for leadership posts

Chennai :

Earlier, the AIADMK had announced the election schedule for two positions.

The party has fixed December 7 as the poll date to elect the Coordinator and Joint Coordinator.

It will announce the result on December 8.

Even though the party had restored the power of electing the top leaders to the primary members, they later may not be able to vote. Going by the past trend in the party, there may not be any rival contestants for the incumbent leaders.

On Friday, the Madras High Court declined to stay the elections in a petition filed by expelled former Parliamentarian K.C. Palanisamy.

Palanisamy had contended that the party did not give the mandated notice period for nomination filing after announcement of poll schedule.

According to AIADMK's by-laws, organisational elections have to be held once in five years.

Currently the party Coordinator and Joint Coordinator positions are held by former Chief Ministers Panneerselvam and Palaniswami respectively.

The party said filing of the nominations will start on December 3 and conclude on December 4.

The scrutiny of the nominations will be on December 5 and the last date for withdrawal is December 6.

The AIADMK also announced the organisational elections in two phases for various posts starting from December 13 to December 23.