Stalin, Ramadoss condole former Tamil Nadu Guv Rosaiah's death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of former Governor K. Rosaiah.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo)
Chennai:
In a statement issued here, Stalin expressing his grief said Rosaiah was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and was also the Governor of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
 
Rosaiah was also a member of the Lok Sabha apart from being a member of Andhra Pradesh Assembly and the Legislative Council.
 
Stalin conveyed his condolences to the family members of Rosaiah.
 
PMK Founder S. Ramadoss also condoled Rosaiah's death.
 
Rosaiah passed away on Saturday following a drop in pulse rate. He was rushed to a hospital by family members, but did not respond to treatment, and was declared dead. 


