Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter public places: Madurai Collector

Madurai :

The administration has given one week's time to people to get at least one dose of the covid vaccine.





"One week's time has been given to people to get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, failing which those unvaccinated people to be not allowed to enter public places like hotels, shopping malls and other commercial establishments," Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar said in a press conference.





"Only people with a coronavirus vaccine certificate should be allowed in crowded places. People without the vaccine will not be allowed in hotels, hostels, bars, shopping malls, businesses, factories, educational institutions, wedding halls, theatres, markets, and wine shops. People coming to public places should be vaccinated with at least the first dose," he further said.





The district collector informed that around 3 lakh people have not received a single dose of vaccine in Madurai.





"In Madurai district, 71.6 per cent of people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 32.8 per cent have been vaccinated with the second dose.There are 3 lakh people who have not been vaccinated after the second deadline," he said.





According to the Union Health Ministry, 126.53 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.



