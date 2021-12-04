2 ‘gastroenteritis’ deaths in Vellore

District health officials have sent samples of stools and drinking water for analysis following two suspected acute gastroenteritis deaths in the Allivaram ward of Pennathur town panchayat on the outskirts of Vellore on Thursday.
While, rumours stated that 4 persons died in the area due to this malaise on Thursday, Collector Kumaravel Pandian who visited the area told DT Next that only two persons – a 4-year-old boy and a 70-year-old man identified as Lalith Kumar and Appasamy– succumbed to the disease following vomiting and loose motion. Their deaths started rumours of a “cholera outbreak” leading to 20 others from the town getting themselves admitted, officials said. Locals said vomiting and dysentery could have been caused by the consumption of fish.
