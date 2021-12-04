2 ‘gastroenteritis’ deaths in Vellore

Vellore :

While, rumours stated that 4 persons died in the area due to this malaise on Thursday, Collector Kumaravel Pandian who visited the area told DT Next that only two persons – a 4-year-old boy and a 70-year-old man identified as Lalith Kumar and Appasamy– succumbed to the disease following vomiting and loose motion. Their deaths started rumours of a “cholera outbreak” leading to 20 others from the town getting themselves admitted, officials said. Locals said vomiting and dysentery could have been caused by the consumption of fish.