Gutkha sale: 176 booked in central dists

Thiruchirapalli :

According to IG (Central zone) Balakrishnan, special teams were formed to nab the culprits who smuggle banned gutkha and other narcotic substances across the region. The teams were vigilant and monitoring the offenders especially those involved in selling the contraband near the educational institutions. On Thursday, a special operation was launched, in which as many as 176 persons across the region were booked. Among them, 77 were booked in Tiruchy, 51 in Ariyalur, 40 in Pudukkottai, 30 in Mayiladuthurai, 25 in Karur and 10 in Thanjavur.