Cheating case: Govt teacher in Vellore held

Police said that Maheswari along with her retired SI husband Dharmalingam (59) and Latha (55) working as a teacher in the Thottapalayam government higher secondary school offered high rates of interest and borrowed Rs 45 lakh from Malarkodi (50) of Jeevanagar in Vellore, Rs 2.17 crore from Jhansi Rani (45) and another Rs 2.50 crore from Tamilselvi (59) of Katpadi. As neither the interest nor the principal were returned, the three victims complained separately to the district crime branch.