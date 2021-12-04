2 youth missing in Tharangambadi sea

Thiruchirapalli :

While a group of 10 students went to take bath in the beach at Tharangambadi, a sudden strong wave pulled in S Sivasakthi (18), a ITI student and A Anandaraj (17), a student from a private college. Soon their friends raised alarm and the local fishermen ran to rescue them but in vain. On information, the Coastal Security Group personnel rushed to the spot and commenced a search operation along with local fishermen. However, they could not locate them.