Nine students in Tiruvannamalai injured as van overturns

Tiruvannamalai :

The van belonging to a private school at Desur was sent to pick up students from various villages, including Korakottai and Thenthinnalur villages. When the van was returning with about 15 students, the driver lost control when trying to give way to an oncoming vehicle. As a result, the vehicle capsized into a ditch. Locals and passers hearing the screams of the students, rushed and retrieved them. A total of 10 persons, including 9 students and the van driver, were rushed to the government hospital at Thellar. Desur police are investigating the reasons for the accident.