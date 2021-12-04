Threat talk: BJP Ariyalur chief held

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said, the Traders wing of Ariyalur district BJP organised a human chain in the district on Wednesday demanding the state government to reduce petrol and the diesel prices by reducing the VAT. The party’s district president Ayyappan, who led the protest, while urging the state government to reduce the price within a week, threatened, “otherwise, we will become suicide bombers as per the direction of the state president and attack the entire district.” Ayyappan also made defamatory comments against Chief Minister MK Stalin. The Ariyalur police registered a case and arrested Ayyappan on Friday. He was produced before the Ariyalur Judiciary Magistrate Chandrasekar, who heard the case and remanded him under judiciary custody for 15 days. Subsequently, he was lodged in the Jayankondam sub- jail.