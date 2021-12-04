Ex-AIADMK cadre held for abusing woman

An ex-AIADMK functionary, who was booked for spreading fake circular in social media against ex-minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, has been arrested on charges of harassing a woman in Pollachi.
Coimbatore:
Police said R Arun Prasath, who held the post of party’s IT wing joint secretary of Pollachi South union has been accused of abusing Thenmozhi, 34, wife of Siva Kumar, a local AIADMK functionary.
Police said the accused broke into a quarrel with Thenmozhi over a party issue and abused her. He also issued threats to her and her husband.
Based on a complaint, the Gomangalam police registered a case under Women Harassment Act and arrested him. Further inquiries are on.
