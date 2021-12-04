Ex-AIADMK cadre held for abusing woman

Coimbatore :

Police said R Arun Prasath, who held the post of party’s IT wing joint secretary of Pollachi South union has been accused of abusing Thenmozhi, 34, wife of Siva Kumar, a local AIADMK functionary.





Police said the accused broke into a quarrel with Thenmozhi over a party issue and abused her. He also issued threats to her and her husband.





Based on a complaint, the Gomangalam police registered a case under Women Harassment Act and arrested him. Further inquiries are on.