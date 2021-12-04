Anxiety in AIADMK camp ahead of Jaya’s fifth death anniversary

Chennai :

On Friday, the party headquarters also witnessed tense moments after an AIADMK worker was thrashed by cadre. AIADMK workers thrashed one Prasad Singh from North Chennai when he came to get the nomination application form to contest for the post of AIADMK coordinator. The workers at the party office refused to give him a nomination form and assaulted Prasad.





Subsequently, the injured Prasad of Otteri lodged a complaint at the Royapettah police station. Besides investigation, Prasad also demanded police protection for him.





“Assault of a cadre inside the party headquarters and sacking of Anwhar Raajhaa questioning the alliance strategy had left the cadre disturbed,” admitted a party senior.





Meanwhile, digital campaign questioning the leadership, posters portraying the qualities of Jayalalithaa and her boldness were now making rounds ahead of Jayalalithaa’s fifth anniversary. Interestingly, the posters printed by KS Srinivasan, a former MLA, featuring Jayalalithaa with the couplet of saint Appar had not carried pictures of OPS and EPS, a new trend in party circles.





“The cadre are still intact with the AIADMK, but it is a fact that they are depressed and are missing the bold iron woman Amma,” said Srinivasan. “I have just reflected the mood of the disturbed cadres due to the absence of strong leader recalling Amma on the eve of her anniversary,” Srinivasan who was former north Chennai district secretary said and evaded a reply when asked about the posters that had mushroomed without the pictures of AIADMK leaders OPS and EPS.